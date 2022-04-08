Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($58.24) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.86 ($70.17).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €43.59 ($47.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($66.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is €48.90 and its 200 day moving average is €52.84. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.