Cranswick’s (CWK) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,180 ($54.82).

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,704 ($48.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,118 ($40.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($55.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,546.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,596.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

