D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

