D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.