D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.47 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

NYSE BHP opened at $77.35 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

