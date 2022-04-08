D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 303.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,941 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,060.1% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

