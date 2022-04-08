D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,713 shares of company stock worth $22,694,212. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $114.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.40.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

