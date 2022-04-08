D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,478 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Several analysts have commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.