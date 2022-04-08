D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,213 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after buying an additional 363,481 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after buying an additional 318,008 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.19 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

