D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 6,955 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 317.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,640,391. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.