Dearborn Partners LLC Has $47.58 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,474 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

