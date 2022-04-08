Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 941

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HWDJF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.51) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF remained flat at $$10.52 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

