Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($82.42) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.96) to €52.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 123,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,638. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.