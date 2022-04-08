Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.35% of Digimarc worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMRC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 859,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digimarc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

