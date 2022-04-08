DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $402,207.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.38 or 0.00017256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $7.66 million and $402,207.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.97 or 0.07566860 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,798.76 or 1.00047942 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

