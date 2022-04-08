Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

