Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) vs. Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Critical Contrast

Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sunlink Health Systems alerts:

This table compares Sunlink Health Systems and Ethema Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlink Health Systems $40.69 million 0.25 $6.89 million $0.76 1.96 Ethema Health $340,000.00 8.77 $3.09 million $0.01 0.08

Sunlink Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health. Ethema Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunlink Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunlink Health Systems and Ethema Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sunlink Health Systems has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Sunlink Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Sunlink Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlink Health Systems and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlink Health Systems 13.40% 27.47% 18.52% Ethema Health 983.72% -77.97% 238.22%

Summary

Sunlink Health Systems beats Ethema Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties. The Pharmacy segment manages a pharmacy business with service lines. The company was founded in June 1959 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Ethema Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethema Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates substance abuse treatment center. The company operates through two segments, Rental Operations and In-Patient Services. It also operates Addiction Recovery Institute of America in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.