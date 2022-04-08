Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €29.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.74 ($35.98).

FRA EVK opened at €24.37 ($26.78) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($36.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.55.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

