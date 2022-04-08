FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 56,330 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,371,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.29. 7,683,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,021. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

