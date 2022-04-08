FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $16.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.40. The stock had a trading volume of 567,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.41.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

