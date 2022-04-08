FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,698,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,353. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

