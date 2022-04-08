FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded up $17.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.34. 6,591,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.85. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

