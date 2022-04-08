FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,181,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.