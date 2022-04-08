FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $4.64 Million in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Cowen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COWN. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Cowen stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 676,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,880. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

