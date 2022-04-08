FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.79. 2,969,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $46.34.

