FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,830 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,554,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.06. 6,934,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,503,503. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.