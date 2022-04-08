Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FXPO. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 392 ($5.14).
Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 182.20 ($2.39) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.73). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
