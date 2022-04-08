Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,314 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 10.53% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $36.89.

