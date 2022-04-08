Financial Comparison: Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) & ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Freeline Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 10.58 -$83.73 million N/A N/A Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($3.93) -0.27

ERYTECH Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ERYTECH Pharma and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00 Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,114.95%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Freeline Therapeutics N/A -82.79% -75.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats Freeline Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

