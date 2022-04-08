First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

FMHI stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $57.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

