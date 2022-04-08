FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.
About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
