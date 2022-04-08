FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $249.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.70. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

