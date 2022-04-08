Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

