ForTube (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $28.47 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $28.47 million and $15.78 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get ForTube alerts:

ForTube is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

