Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.42 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

