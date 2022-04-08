Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.85) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 653 ($8.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -128.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 664.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 690.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. Frasers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 481.08 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.85).
