Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.85) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 653 ($8.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -128.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 664.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 690.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. Frasers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 481.08 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.85).

Get Frasers Group alerts:

About Frasers Group (Get Rating)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.