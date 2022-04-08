Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

