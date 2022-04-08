Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1,132.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00264890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001357 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001519 BTC.

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

