GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.87.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.