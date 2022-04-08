H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. 418,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

