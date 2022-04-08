Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.0586 on Top Exchanges

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.31 or 0.07581752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,781.49 or 0.99977820 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

