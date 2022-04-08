Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $156.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

