Head to Head Comparison: Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) vs. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies 2.60% -0.15% -0.04% Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82%

75.2% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56 Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 92.13%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Maxar Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.77 billion 1.57 $46.00 million $0.43 88.02 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 10.81 -$137.12 million N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Planet Labs PBC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions. Its solutions include satellite access, geospatial foundation, precision mapping, on-demand intelligence, and geospatial services. It serves U.S. and international government agencies, and enterprise customer verticals. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space-based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors. The company was formerly known as Planet Labs Inc. Planet Labs PBC was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

