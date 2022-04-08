HelloFresh (HFG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($89.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €90.00 ($98.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/5/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($92.31) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/18/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($97.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €75.00 ($82.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/8/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €47.00 ($51.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €39.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/2/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($92.31) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €114.00 ($125.27) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €110.00 ($120.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €49.00 ($53.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €44.00 ($48.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/23/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €49.00 ($53.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/17/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €88.00 ($96.70) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

2/9/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €61.00 ($67.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/7/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €48.00 ($52.75) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of ETR HFG traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €41.76 ($45.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a one year high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.84.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.