Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.00 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

