Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) PT Raised to GBX 350

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 311.25 ($4.08).

LON BOWL opened at GBX 277.75 ($3.64) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £475.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.52.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

