Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BOWL has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 311.25 ($4.08).

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 277.75 ($3.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 237.52. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The company has a market capitalization of £475.12 million and a PE ratio of 276.42.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

