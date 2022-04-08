Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given New GBX 941 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.07) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.97) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 933.25 ($12.24).

HWDN opened at GBX 764.20 ($10.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 782.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 854.04. The company has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 723 ($9.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($131,965.38). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,584.92). In the last three months, insiders bought 15,811 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,788.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

