Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Hydra has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $71.80 million and $380,614.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.34 or 0.00019502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.97 or 0.07566860 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,798.76 or 1.00047942 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,273,925 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.