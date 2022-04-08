Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBDRY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.63. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

